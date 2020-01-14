|
|
Madeleine De Servien-Kenwood
Milwaukee - Born on January 26th, 1931, Madeleine De Servien-Kenwood passed on Friday, January 10.
Madeleine started life in Fontenay-le-Comte, France, the second oldest of 8 brothers and sisters. She met her husband on a train, in a true storybook romance. Together, they lived and taught in Spain, welcoming the birth of their first two sons. They then immigrated to the United States, becoming American citizens, where Madeleine began her PhD at the University of Colorado-Boulder, and had their third son. Her dissertation was on French novelist Emile Zola. After settling in Montclair, New Jersey, Madeleine began her career as a Professor of French at Montclair State University. She taught there for over 30 years and ended her career as Chair of the foreign language department. In her later years, she and her husband joined their son in Milwaukee, where they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by her husband, John (Jean in French); their sons, Jean-Meaulnes (Karen), Gontran (Demaris) and Fabrice (Serafina); seven grandchildren Margaux, Austin, Corinne, Arielle, Meaulnes, Kathryn and Claire; and siblings Daniel, Maryvonne, Jean and Suzanne. Madeleine is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Sidonie, and siblings Paul, Leon and Anne.
Madeleine was a joy and comfort to those who met her. Her warm presence set everyone at ease, and she had the gift of knowing how to make everyone feel at home. During her many years in Montclair, she hosted countless family and friends from all over the world, welcoming everyone with open arms, an incredible meal, and memorable conversation. Deeply committed to her work at Montclair State University, Madeleine's warm demeanor, gift for understanding people, and intellectual acuity made her an exceptional colleague and educator. She loved and was loved by her family in the United States and abroad and, above all, her husband.
Please join her family and friends for a celebration of her life. Visitation will be at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, 53005 on the following days and times:
Wednesday, January 15 from 1:30 - 4:30 pm
Thursday, January 16 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Friday, January 17 from 1:30 - 4:30 pm
Saturday, January 18 from 9:00 - 10:00 am
A funeral service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park's Chapel, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield on Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:30 am, with a private interment immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, (www.mso.org) which Madeleine enjoyed during her time in Milwaukee, to the name Madeleine De Servien-Kenwood.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020