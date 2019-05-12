Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelin Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelin I. Jones

Notice Condolences Flowers

Madelin I. Jones Notice
Jones, Madelin I. (Nee Martin) Passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Former wife of Andy Grochowski and Bill Jones. Beloved mom of Scott Grochowski, Victoria (Gene) McKiernan, and the late Robert Grochowski. Loving sister of Dave (Kathy) Martin, Tom (Pam) Martin, Claude (Maryann) Martin, and Michael Martin. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 11:00 am until time of services.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now