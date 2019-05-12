|
Jones, Madelin I. (Nee Martin) Passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Former wife of Andy Grochowski and Bill Jones. Beloved mom of Scott Grochowski, Victoria (Gene) McKiernan, and the late Robert Grochowski. Loving sister of Dave (Kathy) Martin, Tom (Pam) Martin, Claude (Maryann) Martin, and Michael Martin. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 11:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019