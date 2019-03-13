Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Madeline A. Reuther

Reuther, Madeline A. (Nee Glodoski) Peacefully entered Eternal Life on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Mary Beth (Jim) Tennessen of Port Washington. Precious grandma of Kaylee Tennessen. Dearest sister of Carol (the late Al) Firkus of Custer, WI. Dear aunt of Kathy (Tom) Fields, Steve (Donna Palmer) Glodowski, Michelle (Elmer) Zwicki, Karen (Tom) Miller, Alan (Colleen) Glodowski, Donna (Jeff) Klismith, Chris (Del) Seefeldt, Audrey (Ken) Stuczynski, Marvin (Diane) Iwanski, Sally (Jerry) Herek, and the late John (Judy Yenter) and Michael Firkus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Custer, WI. Visitation will be held in the church from 10:00AM until the time of Mass. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. Special thanks to her caregivers, Tony Pazos, Norman Johnson, and Sue Barszewski, the staff of Comfort Keepers, and her wonderful friend and neighbor, Janet Camp.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
