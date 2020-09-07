Madeline Carol (nee Kercheck) Slamka



Passed peacefully on August 20, surrounded by the love of family. Wife of Robert John. Mother of Kathleen (Al Gassenhuber), Maryanne Dunne, Anne (William Morris), Suzanne (Douglas) Staniszewski, Robert Louis (Patricia Jahnke), Karl (JoAnn) and Louis (Danielle). Preceded in death by children Terra and Joseph and parents Robert and Catherine. Grandmother of Alexis, Rebekah, Kevin, Stephen, Evan, Kendra, Kyle, Brooklynne, Megan, Judith and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Madison, Xander and Ian.



Mom was a strong believer in education, taking classes as she could, at last graduating from Alverno College and achieving her dream of teaching primary school. Raising a bit of hell in her time, she fought for Dad to be present to offer support for the births of their children. She was a long-time member of La Leche League, at a time when breastfeeding was not encouraged. She taught us to work for social justice and to never stop working for your dreams.



She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing her enjoyment of gardening, fishing and camping. She made amazing scratch apple pies, Mexican Wedding Cakes, and anything with yeast dough. She will be remembered for huge kettles of oatmeal with raisins that fed 11 mouths every morning!



Special thanks to Maryanne for making Mom's last years a pleasant time of puzzles, "five course dinners" and so much more.



A private family gathering is planned. A Catholic celebration will be held after Covid. To honor her memory, please read a book to a child.









