Hoag, Madeline M. (Nee Ugland) entered into eternal life Friday March 15th 2019 at the age of 89 from natural causes after living with dementia in the last years of her life. Madeline was born on May 27th 1929 to Julius and Helen Ugland on the homestead farm in Brentford, SD. She graduated from Brentford High School in 1949, attended college in Aberdeen, and married Donald "Don" Hoag the following year on July 29th in Conde, SD. Loving mother of Paul (Donna) Hoag, proud grandma of Stacy (Lena) Zinuticz, and Amber Hoag, and great grandma of Lauren Zinuticz. She is further survived by her brother Maurice (Darlys) Ugland of Surprise, AZ, her sister-in-law Donna Ugland of Fargo, ND, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, her sister Eileen Hoffman, and her brother George Ugland. Madeline was a devoted employee of the St. Francis School District, and continued her work with children as a volunteer after retirement in 1991. Madeline also loved to sing and was part of her church choir. She and Don loved traveling the country sightseeing, visiting friends and family, and making memories. The family would like to thank Countryside staff of Cedar Community for their years of compassionate care to Madeline. Memorial Mass to be held Friday March 29th, 2019, 11:30 A.M. at Nativity of the Lord Church, 3672 Plankinton Ave., Cudahy with visitation starting at 10:30 A.M. Inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019