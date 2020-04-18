|
|
Madeline Zainer
Milwaukee - (Nee Lorenz) Wednesday, April 16, 2020 at age 80. Beloved wife of Dick Zainer for 60 years. Loving mother of Mark (Renee) of Denver, CO, Thomas (Betty), and Carolyn of Santa Ana, CA. Dear grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 1, with another on the way. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Madeline was a master seamstress as well as an accomplished gardener and cook, famous for her Christmas cookies!
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital and Heritage Square, and the caring support from her relatives and neighbors.
At the family's request, private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020