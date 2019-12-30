|
|
Madlyn B. Dobschuetz
(nee Semler) Passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019 at the age of 95 and reunited with her late husband Charles. Loving mother of Susan (Bob) Dirk, Kathy (the late Lyle "Dick") Hubbard, Terri Lee (the late Bob) Zysk and the late Cheryl (the late Bob) Haese. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday January 4, 2020 at St. Bernadette Congregation, 8200 W. Denver Ave. in Milwaukee, from 11:30am until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 1:30pm. Private entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020