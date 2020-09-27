Madlyne H. Strumberger
West Allis - (nee Sommer) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, September 21, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Jeffrey and Randy (Gail) Strumberger. Sister-in-law of Betty Sommers. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Holy Assumption Church (1525 S. 71St St.) 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of M&I Data Systems. In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Allis Crime Stoppers or Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.