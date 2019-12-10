Services
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Behnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Behnke


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Behnke Notice
Mae Behnke

Wauwatosa - Mae Foley Behnke passed away at the age of 102, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 after a long, love-filled life. Mae was born on June 5, 1917 in Woodford, WI to William and Nellie (Logan) Foley. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1935 and soon after moved to Milwaukee, WI.

Mae graduated from comptometer school and was proud to have worked at Kearney & Trecker for 43 years in the payroll department.

On May 11, 1946, Mae married Arthur Behnke in Milwaukee, WI. Mae and Art shared 30 wonderful years together until his death in 1976.

Mae was very much a matriarch of her family and was adored by 4 generations of nieces and nephews. Mae loved spending time with her cherished family and dear lifelong friends.

In addition to her husband Art, Mae was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Wilson, Genevieve, Edward, Lloyd and James as well as many dear family and friends. Mae is survived by one sister-in-law, Beatrice Behnke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am at the chapel until the time of the Mass. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. A memorial will be established at San Camillo in Mae's honor.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline