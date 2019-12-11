|
Mae Behnke
Wauwatosa - Mae Foley Behnke passed away at the age of 102, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 after a long, love-filled life. Mae was born on June 5, 1917 in Woodford, WI to William and Nellie (Logan) Foley. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1935 and soon after moved to Milwaukee, WI.
Mae graduated from comptometer school and was proud to have worked at Kearney & Trecker for 43 years in the payroll department.
On May 11, 1946, Mae married Arthur Behnke in Milwaukee, WI. Mae and Art shared 30 wonderful years together until his death in 1976.
Mae was very much a matriarch of her family and was adored by 4 generations of nieces and nephews. Mae loved spending time with her cherished family and dear lifelong friends.
In addition to her husband Art, Mae was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Wilson, Genevieve, Edward, Lloyd and James as well as many dear family and friends. Mae is survived by one sister-in-law, Beatrice Behnke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at SAN CAMILLO CHAPEL, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am at the chapel until the time of the Mass. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. A memorial will be established at San Camillo in Mae's honor.
