Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Pouchnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae E. Pouchnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae E. Pouchnik Notice
Mae E. Pouchnik

(nee Lindberg) Born to Eternal Life January 21, 2020, age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry Pouchnik. Dear mother of Diane (the late Bob) Reese, Wendy Rojas-Benitez and the late Mark (the late Linda) Pouchnik. Loving grandmother of Alison, Andrew, Jesse, Jennie, Steve, Sara, Anna, and the late Debbie. Loving great-grandmother of Amanda, Mike, Ryan, Aiden, Madalyn, and Caleb. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Mae and Henry owned the Fonda Pharmacy for many years.

Funeral Service Friday, January 24, 10:30 AM at Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 10700 W. Capitol Dr.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline