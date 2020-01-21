|
|
Mae E. Pouchnik
(nee Lindberg) Born to Eternal Life January 21, 2020, age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry Pouchnik. Dear mother of Diane (the late Bob) Reese, Wendy Rojas-Benitez and the late Mark (the late Linda) Pouchnik. Loving grandmother of Alison, Andrew, Jesse, Jennie, Steve, Sara, Anna, and the late Debbie. Loving great-grandmother of Amanda, Mike, Ryan, Aiden, Madalyn, and Caleb. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Mae and Henry owned the Fonda Pharmacy for many years.
Funeral Service Friday, January 24, 10:30 AM at Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020