Magda Greguric
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life December 21, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Loving mom of Ilonka (Bruno) Mattern. Dear grandmother of Tanya Kotar and Angela (Mark) Deemer. Great-grandmother of Keira, Rena, Alyssa, Luca and Hazel. Sister of Daniel (Theresia) Milling and Karl (Gina) Milling. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Friday at Sacred Heart 10:00 am until time of Mass. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery, please meet at the Cemetery entrance after Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019