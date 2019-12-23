Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
49th & Wells
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
49th & Wells
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Magda Greguric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magda Greguric

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magda Greguric Notice
Magda Greguric

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life December 21, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Ivan. Loving mom of Ilonka (Bruno) Mattern. Dear grandmother of Tanya Kotar and Angela (Mark) Deemer. Great-grandmother of Keira, Rena, Alyssa, Luca and Hazel. Sister of Daniel (Theresia) Milling and Karl (Gina) Milling. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 49th & Wells. Visitation Friday at Sacred Heart 10:00 am until time of Mass. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery, please meet at the Cemetery entrance after Mass.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline