Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Magdalen (Marge) Zimmermann


1934 - 2019
Magdalen (Marge) Zimmermann Notice
Magdalen (Marge) Zimmermann

11/14/1934 - 9/20/2019

It was a beautiful, warm and sunny late summer morning when we all lost a very special person. She passed away peacefully in the company and hearts of her family and friends. She is and will always be loved and missed by those fortunate enough to have known her. A memorial in her honor will be held on Monday Oct. 7, 2019 from 5-7pm w/service to follow at: Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W. Greenfield Ave. West Milwaukee, WI. 53214



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
