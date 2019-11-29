|
Magdalena Reis
Hartford - Reis, Magdalena, aged 97, born to life April 21, 1922, in Palesnik, Yugoslavia, born to eternal life November 20, 2019, Hartford, WI. Preceded in death by Josef, her cherished husband of 71 years. Beloved mother of Hildegard (Robert F.) Melstrand and Dr. Werner A. (Annalisa) Reis. Proud grandmother of Daniel J. and David R. Melstrand, Sarah Anne (Jamie) Delgadillo, Jennifer (Matthew) Taylor and Christine (Caleb Hoffert) Reis. Loving great-grandmother of David A., Malachi X. and Nathan R. Melstrand; Sam, Logan and Dylan Delgadillo. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Killian Catholic Church, 428 Forest St., Hartford, WI, with gathering and visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Special gratitude to the entire staff at Wellington Place and Seasons Hospice for their loving care. Donations to the greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11, 2019