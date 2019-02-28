Resources
More Obituaries for Maher Ibrahim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maher T. Ibrahim

Notice Condolences Flowers

Maher T. Ibrahim Notice
Ibrahim, Maher T. On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Maher T. Ibrahim, beloved husband to his late wife Wafa, father to Sonya (Danny) Audi, Mary, Sabrina and Christina Ibrahim, loving grandfather of London, brother of Khairy (Lorece) and Mariam, passed away at the age of 70. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28th at the funeral home from 4 - 8 PM. The Church Service will begin at Noon on Friday, March 1st at St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church, 1521 West Drexel Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Too well loved to ever be forgotten, May you Rest In Peace, as memories of you live on.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.