Ibrahim, Maher T. On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Maher T. Ibrahim, beloved husband to his late wife Wafa, father to Sonya (Danny) Audi, Mary, Sabrina and Christina Ibrahim, loving grandfather of London, brother of Khairy (Lorece) and Mariam, passed away at the age of 70. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28th at the funeral home from 4 - 8 PM. The Church Service will begin at Noon on Friday, March 1st at St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church, 1521 West Drexel Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery. Too well loved to ever be forgotten, May you Rest In Peace, as memories of you live on.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019