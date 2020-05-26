Maitre Anthony GillhamMenomonee Falls - Age 85 years. Passed away peacefully on May 25,2020 and is no longer suffering. Beloved husband of Maggie. Dear father of Ellen Box, Simon, Timothy (Jenny) and Genevieve (late Michael Stoffel) Gillham. Proud grandpa of William, Rosemary and George Box and Miles and Peter Stoffel. Dear great grandpa of James and Charlotte Box. Further survived by other relatives and friends on both sides of the Atlantic.His death is a huge loss to the Fencing World and at Tony;s request no formal service will be held.