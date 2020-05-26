Maitre Anthony Gillham
Maitre Anthony Gillham

Menomonee Falls - Age 85 years. Passed away peacefully on May 25,2020 and is no longer suffering. Beloved husband of Maggie. Dear father of Ellen Box, Simon, Timothy (Jenny) and Genevieve (late Michael Stoffel) Gillham. Proud grandpa of William, Rosemary and George Box and Miles and Peter Stoffel. Dear great grandpa of James and Charlotte Box. Further survived by other relatives and friends on both sides of the Atlantic.

His death is a huge loss to the Fencing World and at Tony;s request no formal service will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
