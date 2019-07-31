Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Malcolm B. Morris


1930 - 2019
Malcolm B. Morris Notice
Morris, Malcolm B. July 28, 2019 age 89 years. Special companion of Judy Cimbalnik. Dear father of Victor (Delores Liska), Mary Lynn Morris-Jahnke (Peter) and Teri (Wayne) Swenson. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mal was a 30 + year member of the Vagabond Ski & Social Club. Memorial Gathering Sunday August 4, from 2 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:30 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. To receive this obit/directions text 1853669 to 414-301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
