Malcolm L. Taylor
Malcolm L. Taylor

Milwaukee - Age 67. Peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM -12 PM. Funeral at 12 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
JUN
26
Funeral
12:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
