Malcolm L. Taylor
Milwaukee - Age 67. Peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue. Visitation from 10 AM -12 PM. Funeral at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.