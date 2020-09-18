Malcolm Simon Jr.Malcolm Simon Jr., age 85, entered into eternal life on September 13, 2020.Loving father of Velessa (Sherman) Hollins, Malcolm Washington, Jeffrey(Miranda) Washington, Michael Gholston, Valarie Gast, Christel Simon, Eldridge Simon, and step-father to Dr. Janie (Curtis) Marshall, Pamela Barnes, Sharon (Leporise) Brown, Debarla Wright, and Lashawn Wright.Loving brother to Floyd (Geraldine) Simon, Horace (Ann) Simon, and Robert Simon. He is also survived by loving grandchildren and a host of family and friends.Malcolm was a proud veteran, retired construction worker, and a 60-year member of the Laborers' International Union Local 113.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 12:00 to 2 p.m. at Northwest Funeral Chapel.