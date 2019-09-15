Services
Maldon F. Duncan Jr.


1933 - 2019
Maldon F. Duncan Jr.
Maldon F. Duncan Jr.

Melbourne - Maldon F. Duncan Jr. 85 years old, Melbourne, FL (Formerly Wisconsin)

Passed away peacefully, Sept 4, 2019 after a 6 year battle with Alzheimers. President of Duncan Plumbing, then retired as The City of Greenfield Plumbing Inspector. (WI)

He is survived by his 9 children. Dennis Reich (Pam; FL) Jeff Duncan (Carol; FL), Patty Olson (Glenn; FL) Kathy Jendrzejek (PJ;WI), Jackie Duncan (WI) Todd Duncan (FL), Mary Blessing (Jim; WI) Scott Duncan (Dawn; FL) Dennis Duncan (Jeannie, TX) 22 Grandchildren and 15Great Grand Children.

Also survived by his former wives, Pat Kittleman. Carol Duncan, Jakkie Dickey.

No services will be held per his request.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
