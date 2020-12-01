Manda MacukBerlin - Born to Eternal Life November 30, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Paulina Macuk and her sister Marth (the late Ralph) Wichser. Loving sister of Lazar (Deeann) Macuk and Theresa (the late Donley) Freshwater. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of Legion of Mary at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Retiree of Harnischfeger Corp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 19th at 10:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church 6762 W. Rogers St. with visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.