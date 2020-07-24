Mandel G. Wolfe
Hales Corners - Passed away July 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Sara. Cherished father of Greg (Erica) Wolfe, Connie (John) Hauer, and Mark (Molly) Wolfe. Adoring grandfather of David (Dallas) Wolfe, Daniel Wolfe, Michael (Lauren) Hauer, Alex (Katelyn) Hauer, Evan Hauer, Charlie Wolfe, and Ella Wolfe. Further survived by other loving family and friends. If desired, memorials to Allay Cares Inc., 325 Corporate Dr. Suite 260, Brookfield, WI 53045 or www.allayhh.com
. Private family services will be held.