Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery
326 S. Hawley Rd.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
North Shore Country Club
3100 W. Country Club Drive
Mequon, WI
View Map
Mandel Reuben "Ruby" Katz


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mandel Reuben "Ruby" Katz Notice
Born August 12, 1934 and passed away June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcia. Loving father of Lawrence (Lisa) Katz, Robert Katz, Helaine (Alan) Ratskoff and Howard (Jill) Katz. Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Sarah, Hannah Neubauer; Elliot Katz, Genna (Corey) Friedman; Marlee and Ilana Katz; Hayden and Lily Katz; Jason (Robbyn) Ratskoff. Great-grandfather of Leo Friedman, Cooper, Charli and Jocelyn Ratskoff. Dear brother of Rachel (Jerome) Cornfield, Judith Katz and Rosalie (Alan) Pemberton. Brother-in-law of the late Gilbert (Late Enid) Minkin, Sandra (Late Daniel) Weinstein and Michael (Janet) Minkin. Uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. All who knew and loved him will cherish his memory and are enriched by having known him. Ruby was preceded in death by his mother Hasha and his father Hyman. Ruby's passion was his family and his profession. He founded H & R Scrap Metal Co, Inc in 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is still presently run by the Katz Family.

Graveside services 2 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee. Following burial until 8 PM, the family will receive friends at North Shore Country Club, 3100 W. Country Club Drive, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jewish United Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2019
