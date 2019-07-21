Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manette Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manette P. Lambert


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Manette P. Lambert Notice
Lambert, Manette P. (Nee Lemke) Found peace at age 95 on July 16, 2019 and was reunited with her late husband Eugene Lambert. Loving mother of Susan Stingl, Eugene Lambert, John Lambert and Jane (Gerald) Beidel. Proud grandmother of Chris (Delphine), Lee and Kory. Beloved great-grandmother of Andrew and Jeremiah. Also survived by nieces, nephews, additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, July 22 at 12pm. Funeral service at 1pm. Interment at Graceland Cemetery. Manette worked at St. Michael's and belonged to Loving Shepard Lutheran Church.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline