Lambert, Manette P. (Nee Lemke) Found peace at age 95 on July 16, 2019 and was reunited with her late husband Eugene Lambert. Loving mother of Susan Stingl, Eugene Lambert, John Lambert and Jane (Gerald) Beidel. Proud grandmother of Chris (Delphine), Lee and Kory. Beloved great-grandmother of Andrew and Jeremiah. Also survived by nieces, nephews, additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, July 22 at 12pm. Funeral service at 1pm. Interment at Graceland Cemetery. Manette worked at St. Michael's and belonged to Loving Shepard Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019