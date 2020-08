Manfred FudererNew Berlin - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Debbie. Loving father of Stacey (James). Proud grandfather of Taylor and Preston. Preceded in death by his parents Adam and Alfrieda, and his brother Robert. Manfred graduated from Marshall High School in Milwaukee in 1976. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.A private celebration of life has been held.