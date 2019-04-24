|
Zaiss, Manfred "Fred" Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 78. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 57 years, Maria "Mitzi" Zaiss; Sons, Rolf (wife, Pamela) Zaiss and Thomas (wife, Kimberly) Zaiss; grandchildren, Michael, Zoe, Ashley and Renee. He is further survived by a brother, Helmut in Germany, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 11:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Memorial Service at the Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's name to the Bavarian Soccer Club Scholarship Fund at www.bavariansoccerclub.com would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019