Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Drive

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Drive

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on September 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Survived by 4 children, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Combined Services Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Drive. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow upon completion of services. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
