Manley A. Thomas
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on September 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Survived by 4 children, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Combined Services Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W. Capitol Drive. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow upon completion of services. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019