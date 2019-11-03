Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Manuel A. Rolan Notice
Manuel A. Rolan

Milwaukee, WI - Friday, November 1, 2019. Age 74 years. Beloved husband for nearly 50 years of Janet (nee Urbaniak). Loving dad of Denise (John) McChesney. Cherished grandpa of Trevor Frahman, Michael and Liam McChesney. Dear son-in-law of Dolores and the late Ralph Urbaniak. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10AM - 12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Manuel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a retiree of Delphi having worked there more than 30 years.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
