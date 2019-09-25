|
Manuel Huerta
Of Franklin, Found peace September 22, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Mary F. Huerta. Loving father of Myrna (Rafael) Sandoval, Manuel III (Wendy)Huerta, Melba (Michael) Sell, and Marissa (Greg) Grocholski. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Cesar (Suzanne) Huerta. Special uncle of Jesus (Malena) Atilano. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, Sept 27, from 9:00AM - 11:00AM with a service at 11:00AM at the funeral home chapel. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019