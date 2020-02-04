|
Manx Thorsoun
Waukesha - Also known as Deyan Sunarich, left this world for a better place on January 28, 2020. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his two sisters, Neda Scanlan and Mara Lipstet; his brother-in-law, Ira Lipstet; nephew, Aaron Lipstet; uncle, Gojko Stula; and a host of cousins and friends. A service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Schaff Funeral Home . Visitation will precede the service at the funeral home at the same location and date from 11:30 - 1:00 pm. Interment Good Hope Cemetery. May he now know peace.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020