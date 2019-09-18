|
Mara Scherbarth
West Bend - Mara Scherbarth, (nee Maczollek) age 59 years, Sunday September 15th 2019. She was born on November 2, 1959 in Milwaukee and was raised in Brookfield. Mara graduated from Brookfield East High School Class of "77". She was employed at MGIC as an IT Analyst. Mara is survived by her husband Michael, her son Justin (fiancé Kelsey Guth) and daughter Sarah (Aaron) Spike, grandchildren; Magdalyn, Bethany and Ezra, her father Josef (Karen) Maczollek, siblings; Robert (Kris) Maczollek, Natalie (Jim) Detert, step-siblings; Kenneth (Jill) Kindler, Kim Galioto and Kerri (Steve Berry) Kindler, brothers and sisters-law; Daniel (Linda) and David (Nancy) Scherbarth, Deborah (Larry) Dubis, Melissa (Mark) Schwalbach, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother. Funeral Services will be at 12:00pm on Thursday September 19th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (777 S Indiana Ave. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10-11:45am. Final place of rest will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. The family would like to thank the Staff at Froedtert Oncology and Horizon Hospice for the loving care they gave to Mara. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019