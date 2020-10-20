1/1
Maralyn A. (Mulford) Davis
Maralyn A. Davis (nee Mulford)

Died peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Maralyn is survived by her daughters Yvonne (Robert) Engel, Deborah (James) Olson, and Melody (Kevin) Gregg; her grandchildren Kelly (Margaret) Giese, Tracy Giese, Laurie (Ryan) Telford, Michelle (Nathan) Bolton, David Jezo, and Alisha Olson; great-grandchildren Jesse, Hailey, Jacey, and Bradyn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A private interment was held at Arlington Park Cemetery. Maralyn enjoyed playing cards, sewing, going to the movies, lunch with her birthday club, fishing, and cake-decorating. She was a 50-year member of the Women of the Moose, and a long-time employee of J.C. Penney Co. She was a resident at Linden Grove New Berlin Memory Care, and formerly resided in West Allis for over 58 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maralyn's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
