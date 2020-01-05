Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Marc L. Staff

Brookfield - December 24, 2019, age 73. Best friend and beloved husband for 40 years of Margaret Staff. Brother of Christopher (Paula) Staff and Marcia (Felice) Manzi. Brother-in-law of Murray (the late Joan) Kinniburgh. Further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Marc had a remarkable career that brought him to many states and countries. He was an avid photographer, however, fly fishing was his passion. Marc led a life that was in harmony with nature and he has now found peace and comfort. He will be missed by all. Marc will be privately laid to rest.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
