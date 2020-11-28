Marceline L. Brunner(nee Lamb) Passed away peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Elm Grove, WI with family at her side.Marci was born on December 17, 1937, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She grew up in a loving home with her parents - Russ & Jean, and sisters - Kathy & Vicki, developing a passion for gardening, music and reading - all hobbies she shared throughout her life with family & friends.She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1955 and married her grade school sweetheart, Bob Brunner, 2 years later. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in November 2013, before Bob's untimely passing the following spring. Together, they raised 4 children in their nurturing homes in St. Paul, MN, Mequon, WI and Crystal Lake, IL.Marci stayed at home with the kids when they were younger and began working as they got older. She applied her exceptional organizational skills as an executive assistant over the years, most notably for Badger Meter in Milwaukee, WI and then Precision Twist Drill in Crystal Lake, IL.She retired in 1992 along with Bob, relocating to the shores of Lake Superior in Bayfield, WI. They built their dream house which featured a beautiful view of Madeline Island. For many years, they welcomed family and friends into this wonderful home, introducing so many to this beautiful area of northern Wisconsin.With gentle encouragement from family, they parted ways with their Bayfield home in 2005 and settled in Brookfield, WI, enjoying many good and healthy years being closer to family.In her later years, Marci was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which after Bob's passing in 2014, required her to move into Heritage Assisted Living in Elm Grove, WI. As such an independent person, it was a difficult transition for her, but she eventually settled in and grew to appreciate with fondness the many wonderful care providers on staff.Marci was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, parents, Russ & Jean Lamb, and sister, Kathy Voss (the late Jack). Survived by her sister, Vicki Klukas (Tom), children Dan (Abby) Brunner, Meredith "Molly" (David) Engelbrecht, Jeff (Denice) Brunner and Steve Brunner. Grandmother of Adam (Patty), Amelia (Dan), Madeleine (Chris), John (Cassidy), Henry, Matthew, Jeremy, Sarah, Rachel, Aaron and Samuel. Further survived by many other relatives and lifelong friends.A memorial celebration of Marci's life will be held at a future date. The family respectfully requests any memorial donations be offered to the Parkinson's Foundation.