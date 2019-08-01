|
|
Sayles, Marceline Minnie Marceline Minnie (Boettcher) Sayles entered eternal life with her Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born March 15, 1930 to Henry and Minnie (Mischke) Boettcher of Milwaukee. She was baptized into the Christian Church at St. Stephan's Lutheran Church and confirmed at St. Martini Lutheran Church, both in Milwaukee. In 1948 she graduated from South Division High School, specializing in the Business Arts program and immediately entered the workforce as a payroll specialist, working first for A&P in Milwaukee and later for Rainfair in Racine. She married William F Sayles in 1960 and the couple lived 33 years in Racine until they relocated to Franklin in retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, by sisters Geraldine Plueger and Shirley Wolter, and by her brother Henry (Hank) Boettcher. She is survived by her brother Gerald (Trudy) Boettcher of Townsend, WI and sister Carol Lemke of Milwaukee. Also, 15 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces & nephews and their children. She will also be missed by her neighborhood and church friends, and anyone who remembers the check-out lady at Hales Corners K-mart with the beautiful snow-white hair. Service of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 11am at RISEN SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9501 W Drexel Ave, Franklin, with public visitation from 10-11am. Memorials are requested for the church. The family would like to express their thanks to Senior Caregivers of Milwaukee and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care. The kindness and professionalism of her caregivers allowed Marcie to remain at home, according to her long stated wishes. We cannot thank them enough.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019