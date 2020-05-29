Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Age 74 years. Beloved husband for 56 years of Josefina Avila Trujillo. Loving dad of Nabor Trujillo, Sergio Trujillo, Cirenia (Salvador) Murillo, Juan Manuel Trujillo, Mayra Anavel Trujillo (Filiberto Saavedra), Oliverio Valentin Trujillo, Jose Carlos Trujillo, the late Lucia and the late Juanito. Cherished grandpa of Salvador Jr., Jeovany and Cristian; Miguel, Filiberto Jr., Leonardo, Reymundo and Damian. Dear brother of Francisca, Juan, Angel, Manuel, Martina and the late Alfredo. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.Private services will be held. Please see the funeral home's website on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 AM to view a live stream of Marcelino's funeral mass. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Marcelino was born in El Roble, GTO Mexico. He immigrated to the United States in 1965. Marcelino and Josefina settled in Milwaukee where they raised their family. He worked for over 30 years at Grede Foundry. He had a tremendous work ethic and never called in sick. He was a longtime member of St. Adalbert Church. Marcelino had a one of a kind smile and was always willing to help others, especially before helping himself. He was a great dad and loving grandpa.