Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1710 W. Bolivar Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1710 W. Bolivar Avenue
Milwaukee., WI
Milwaukee - God welcomed Marcella home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry of 40 years. Loving mother of Peggy (Philip) Kebbekus. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin (Jennifer) Kebbekus. Dear great-grandmother of Dylan Kebbekus. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation WEDNESDAY, September 4, 2019 from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at ST. ROMAN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 1710 W. Bolivar Avenue. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Marcella was a retiree of BMO Harris Bank, formerly Lincoln State Bank with 30 years of service. Our loving thanks to the staff and caregivers at Brenwood Park Assisted Living, and Seasons Hospice for making mom's passing one of compassion and peace. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lutheran Home Foundation (https://www.thelutheranhome.org/foundation/) are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
