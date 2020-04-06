|
|
Marcella Brzycki
South Milwaukee - (nee Nowak) Born to Eternal Life on April 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Brzycki. Loving mother of Robert (Patricia) Brzycki, Gilbert (Audrey) Brzycki, Theresa (Thomas) Masarik and James (Karen) Brzycki. Dear grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Marcella retired from Goldmanns Department Store after 20 years of service.
Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020