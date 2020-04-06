Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Brzycki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Brzycki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Brzycki Notice
Marcella Brzycki

South Milwaukee - (nee Nowak) Born to Eternal Life on April 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Brzycki. Loving mother of Robert (Patricia) Brzycki, Gilbert (Audrey) Brzycki, Theresa (Thomas) Masarik and James (Karen) Brzycki. Dear grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Marcella retired from Goldmanns Department Store after 20 years of service.

Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline