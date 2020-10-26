1/
Marcella C. "Marcy" Gramza
Marcella "Marcy" C. Gramza

passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 86 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex & Marie (nee Ewald) Gramza, and brother Richard (the late Dorothy) Gramza. Special aunt of Richard (Pam), the late Thomas, the late Margaret Bailey, Patricia (Michael) Kujawski, and John (Jeanne). Further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Special thank you to the staff of Aurora South Shore and Meadowmere/Mitchell Manor for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Marcy's name for memorial masses, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, and the American Cancer Society are appreciated.

Visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., South Milwaukee) from 9:30-11:00. Mass of Christian Burial at church on Thursday at 11:00. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
