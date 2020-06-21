Marcella E. Wisniewski- - (nee Raasch) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, June 14, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Daniel V. Wisniewski. Loving mother of Mary (Maurice) Zovi, Paul, Anthony (Mindy), Thomas Wisniewski and Therese (Michael) Graf. Caring grandmother of Victoria, Christine, Monica and Elizabeth Graf, Sarah, Andrea, Daniel, Dillon and Samantha Wisniewski and Alexandra Zovi. Preceded in death by her parents Alfred J. and Anna (nee Rietz) Raasch and her brothers Alfred J. II and Harold Raasch. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, June 22, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4 PM until time of Vigil Service at 6 PM and visitation Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Cold Spring Rd.) 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Please meet at the church. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Marcella was outgoing and fun-loving, making friends everywhere she went and striking up conversations about her beloved husband and family, her Milwaukee Brewers and her favorite actress Doris Day. Former employee of Gimbels and Schusters, and an accomplished seamstress. Member of Ss. Cyril & Methodious Christian Mothers, and St. Camillus choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or masses at St. John the Evangelist Church appreciated.