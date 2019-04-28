|
Trakel, Marcella H. (Nee Wolf) Passed away on April 24, 2019 age 100 years old. Beloved wife of the late Walter Trakel. Loving mother of Susan (John) Kress. Dear grandmother of Amanda (Michael) Wemmer, Rebecca (David) Kress-Jupp, and great grandmother of Elyse and Britney Wemmer. Marcella is also survived by close nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial service on April 30 at 10:00AM in the chapel at Newcastle Place, 12600 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Prevent Blindness or Hearing Health Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019