Marcella L. (Brunner) Ikeler
Marcella L. (nee Brunner) Ikeler

Age 98, of Hales Corners, passed away on Sat. Oct. 17th, 2020 in West Allis WI.

Marcella was born in Stetsonville WI to Ben & Gertrud Brunner on May 15th 1922. On April 15th 1942 Marcella and Herbert Ikeler were married. The two had 5 children, and after 23 years of marriage Herb passed away unexpectedly. After Herbs death Marcella had a few jobs but spent the main part of her career as a manager for Meurer Bakeries in Milwaukee until her retirement. Marci, as she is fondly known by many, was very active in many church functions, with her passion being the Lutheran Word Relief quilters group

Marcella is preceded in death by her husband; Herbert, daughters; Faith, Nannette Modjeska, 5 siblings, and parents

Marcella is survived by three of her children, Gene, Steven (Diann), and Alan (Joan), son-in-law Ralph Modjeska, 10 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1g-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 24th, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a private family service following, with Pastor Greg Van Dunk officiating.

Due to the pandemic masks are required.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
