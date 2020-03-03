|
Marcella L. Swoboda
Formerly of Brown Deer - (Nee Dornuf) passed away at The Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa on February, 23, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth; her parents Michael and Adelia Dornuf; her sisters, Valerie, Genevieve and Elizabeth, her brother, Philip, and her lifelong friend, Jean Ann Olszyk. She is survived by her children, Michael (Mary), Phil (Jane), Mary Groh (Jim), and David; grandchildren, Jenny Grudzinski (Eric), Chris (Amy), Hilary Groh (Kris Stemmler), and Cameron Groh; great grandchildren, Leah, Brenden, Kara, and Emily; nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Fri., April 3, 2020 from 2-4:00pm, with a Memorial Service at 4:00PM. Private family interment at Wood Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the staff at The Lutheran Home for the loving care Marcy received. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lutheran Home Foundation would be appreciated. See www.zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Marcella.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020