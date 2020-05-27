Marcella M. (Sawyer) Bishanell
Marcella M. Bishanell (Nee Sawyer)

Menomonee Falls - Passed away peacefully at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus on May 25, 2020 at the age of 102.

Preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Sawyer; her beloved husband of 64 years, Thomas P. Bishanell; her vivacious daughter, Marcia and her four siblings.

Marcella is survived by her daughter Donna (Michael) Hein and her son Tommy; her granddaughters, Lisa Schlehlein and her "heart" Nikki Hein; and her daughterly niece Kaye Wagner. She will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Natalie Sawyer, her son-in-law Donald Schlehlein, nieces, nephews, and the many friends whose lives she impacted.

Marcella was born on September 4, 1917, in Muscoda, Wisconsin. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School and married Tom on June 28, 1941. She was employed in the office at Weyenberg Shoe Factory in

Beaver Dam and held numerous retail positions in Milwaukee at Schuster's, Gimbels-Schusters, and Gimbels. She had a passion for work and expected no more of others than she did of herself. Her professionalism and high standards set the bar for all. After retirement from Gimbels, she continued to work at Boston Store until the age of 84.

Marcella was dedicated to her family, friends, scouting, and school and church organizations. She loved to travel, and her talents were many: her eye for fashion, sewing, stitching, baking, and gardening. Marcella will be forever remembered for her style, contagious smile, and feisty attitude. She was selfless, strong, independent, and forever ageless.

Some mothers and grandmothers are so extraordinary that they get hand-picked by God for very special assignments. How fortunate for us! Her love was unconditional and limitless; she will be forever missed.

Private services were held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus, Heartland Hospice, and the many home caregivers who treated Marcella with respect, dignity, and love. Please remember her in your prayers.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
