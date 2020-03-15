Marcella M. "Marcie" Moser

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 11, 2020 at the age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Sister Roberta CSSF, Dennis, Sharon (Richard) and Carol (Mike). Caring grandmother of Chase, Tina, David, Charles, Heather and Ashley. Great-grandmother of Joshua, Austin and Simon.

Marcella loved the Brewers, Packers and her cottage at Land-O-Lakes. Marcella also had fond memories of the Happy Hookers.

Visitation Tuesday, March 17 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 9-11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020
