Germantown - (nee Neu)

Found peace on Oct. 24, 2019. Age 85 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur. Loving mom of Michael (Bonnie), Mark (Cheryl), James (Cary), and John (Starlyn). Proud grandma of 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Arthur (the late Barb) Neu, Margaret (Lloyd) Jung, Shirley (Kenneth) Zuzick, and the late Theodore Neu. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Marcella was a longtime member and past president of Henrizi-Schneider American Legion Auxiliary Unit #382..

Visitation for Marcella will be held Mon. Nov. 4 at the Funeral Home from 5 PM until the time of the American Legion Auxiliary and Prayer Service at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tues. Nov. 5 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd., Germantown at 11 AM. Burial will follow Mass at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cancer Care Center at Community Memorial Hospital are appreciated. A special thank you to the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their care of Marcella.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
