Marcella Methfessel
Marcella Methfessel

West Bend - Of West Bend passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Tony Schultz, husband William, two brothers and two sisters. Marcella is lovingly survived by her children, Nancy (Glen) Frohwirth and Mary Lou (Ed) Opper; grandchildren, Dawn, Jay, Carrie (Jim) and Tracy (AJ). She is further survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mimi, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22nd, at 2:00PM; which will be livestreamed, please see funeral home website for more information. Burial will be private at Pinelawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
