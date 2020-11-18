Marcella MethfesselWest Bend - Of West Bend passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Tony Schultz, husband William, two brothers and two sisters. Marcella is lovingly survived by her children, Nancy (Glen) Frohwirth and Mary Lou (Ed) Opper; grandchildren, Dawn, Jay, Carrie (Jim) and Tracy (AJ). She is further survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mimi, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22nd, at 2:00PM; which will be livestreamed, please see funeral home website for more information. Burial will be private at Pinelawn Cemetery.