Milwaukee - (Nee Snopek). A life-long resident of Milwaukee, born February 23, 1926 and passed peacefully on December 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years, Eugene Skowronski; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; and granddaughter Carrie Crystal Stuckert. Loving mother of Sharon (Todd) Stuckert and Catherine (Tom) Haefke. Cherished grandmother of Michael Stuckert and Kristopher (Erica) Stuckert. Great-grandmother of Brodie, Elijah, and Keira Stuckert. Dear sister of Virginia Cesarz. Further survived by other loved relatives and many friends.
Marcy and her husband Gene operated Gene & Marcy's Holler House bowling alley and tavern on Lincoln Ave. in Milwaukee. They took over operation from Gene's father Michael Skowronski in 1954 and ran it until Gene's death in 1990. Marcy, along with family members have been running the business ever since.
Marcy is well known for being one of Milwaukee's old-time barkeepers. She knew countless jokes and sayings and was always ready to tell them to the many customers that would walk through her door. She was a bundle of energy and was always up to some sort of shenanigans 24 hours a day, which used to drive Gene crazy.
She had the opportunity to travel the world, and she also had the opportunity to live elsewhere in the US, but she always chose to remain home at her Holler House.
In addition to Marcy's family, she is also survived by the thousands of friends she made over the years. She always called them her "extended family" which is the reason she kept going all those years, and she truly meant it.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, December 8 from 3-7PM. Service at 6PM. Marcy would love if you would wear your Holler House attire. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners) on Monday, December 9 at 10:30AM. If you would like to process to the church, please meet at the funeral home by 9AM. Interment to follow at Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019